Utah Jazz heart Rudy Gobert has tested favourable for the coronavirus, NBA time suspended

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 09:17 PM EDT / Up to date: Mar 11, 2020 / 09:48 PM EDT

OKLAHOMA Metropolis (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder’s match in opposition to the Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday night following the most current news that Jazz middle Rudy Gobert examined beneficial for the coronavirus.

Adhering to the announcement, the NBA has made the decision to suspend the period immediately after Wednesday night’s games till even more notice because of the coronavirus fears.

The starting lineups were being introduced, and it appeared the video game was completely ready to start. Then, after conversation among the officials, the groups went back again to the locker rooms and the officials still left the ground.

The Thunder mascot and their buzz crew, the Storm Chasers, tried to maintain a whole property of lovers entertained all through the delay. The halftime enjoyment was moved up. Ultimately, the announcement that the activity was named off came about 35 minutes following the scheduled start out time.