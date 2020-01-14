Utah man locked up in 24-hour gym

SANDY, Utah – After a workout in a 24-hour gym late Saturday evening, a Utah man found himself locked inside.

Confused about how he could be locked up in a 24-hour gym, Dan Hill told KTVX-TV that he did not want to trigger security alarms because police might think he had broken into.

Unbeknownst to Hill, 24-hour fitness hours changed in December; it was no longer open 24 hours a day.

Hill is an animation teacher at Paper Plane Learning. At night, he trains at Sandy’s gymnasium.

After finishing his swim, Hill left, but couldn’t.

Hill said he went to the front door and tried to open it.

“It’s locked,” he said.

After calling friends and family to find out what to do, Hill called 911.

“So I called the dispatcher and the guy paused for about 10 seconds and said,” Where are you? “And I said,” I’m in 24-hour fitness and there is an alarm system here and I don’t want to be arrested for break and enter, “said Hill.

In the meantime, he posted on Facebook saying, “I’m literally locked in a 24-hour gym. They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming in the swimming pool.”

“I just thought it was funny at first. You know, it was a bit like” Home Alone “, like” Oh my God, I have this gym for myself, “said Hill.

After spending more than an hour inside what Hill thought was a 24-hour gym, he posted a photo on Facebook saying that three police officers released him.

Hill said he didn’t know his experience would go viral and said it was a funny memory that he would not soon forget.

At the gates of the gym, an official said that the company had changed its hours in some parts of the country and that it was one of them.

The sign indicates that the gymnasium now closes at midnight and reopens at 4 a.m.

