Utah man pleads guilty to killing his wife on an Alaska cruise ship

February 8 (UPI) – A Utah man pleaded guilty to murdering his wife on a cruise ship in Alaska in 2017.

US attorney Bryan Schroder said in a statement Friday that Kenneth Manzanaras, 42, pleaded guilty to a federal court in Anchorage for committing a second-degree murder. Prosecutors said that Kenneth Manzanaras killed his wife Kristy Manzanaras at the Emerald Princess in July 2017 while she was out of Juneau, Alaska.

Millions of visitors come to Alaska every year, and the “brutal crime” was a “rare opportunity to commit a crime against a visitor,” said Schröder. “Our hearts go out to the family and the people who are close to Kristy Manzanaras.”

Kenneth Manzanaras admitted to arguing about his behavior with his wife in the cabin on the evening of July 25, 2017. She asked for divorce and asked him to leave the ship in Juneau and return to Utah.

He allegedly said “she would not stop laughing at me,” a lawsuit showed.

Kenneth Manzanaras asked his unknown child and 22-year-old daughter to leave the room when he and his wife asked to go to an adjacent family cabin. They heard Kristy Manzanaras scream and tried to open the adjoining room door, but he said, “Don’t come in.” They went to a connected balcony and saw him ride his wife on the floor and hit her head with his fists closed.

The daughter got help, and the two brothers and the wife’s father came and saw the husband dragging her body to the balcony, court documents showed. Prosecutors said one of the brothers grabbed her ankles and pulled her back into the cabin.

Doctors unsuccessfully tried to save their lives. According to officials, she was killed by a blunt trauma to her head and face.

Kenneth Manzanaras was arrested the day after his wife’s death and remains in federal custody.

in the request, he admitted to having beaten his wife twice, but said that after that time he had no memory.

According to online court records, the sentencing was scheduled for late May.

He could face a life sentence of up to $ 250,000, the Department of Justice said. The conviction is based on the seriousness of the crime and the criminal history according to the sentencing guidelines.