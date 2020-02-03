Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch has a strange story

The history of the Skinwalker Ranch has been documented in films, on TV and in books such as “Hunt for the Skinwalker”.

Paraview paperbacks

If you venture into the Uintah Basin in Utah, you will see a very picturesque landscape with blue sky and wide views as far as the eye can see. Perhaps a place is high on the list of many paranormal followers and conspiracy theorists – a controversial place known as the Skinwalker Ranch. This is a place that plays a big role in a certain corner of the imagination: it served as inspiration for TV shows and films and has the ability to penetrate people’s minds.

At Vice, MJ Banias traveled across the room, exploring its history and current status. One thing is certain: The Skinwalker Ranch is a place that holds more secrets than a whole season of The X-Files. (Or if you’re looking for a more recent point of comparison, maybe the evil one?)

The secrets have been piling up right from the start – namely that the current owner of the ranch has invited Banias on a condition that Banias does not reveal her name. You might think that it sets a tone for what’s to come. You would be right.

Regarding the history of the ranch, Banias writes that bizarre and unsettled events have been going on there for decades. When Terry and Gwen Sherman bought the place in 1994, it became even more bizarre:

… The Shermans alleged that their cows were surgically precisioned in broad daylight and that their family was being hunted by strange air objects and floating balls of light. They heard disembodied voices, experienced poltergeist activity, saw terrible monsters emerging from portals, and claimed to encounter a wolf that, if shot several times with a high-performance rifle up close, did not die.

All of this was written in the book Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Facing the Unexplained on a remote ranch in Utah.

The facility on the ranch now includes a scientific outpost that is used to recognize and confirm sightings of literally unidentified flying objects. But there is something strange about the ranch. Banias writes that “(a) according to the ranch team, people on the ranch have become ill a few times in the past few years and some have even required hospitalization.” The cause? Electromagnetic fields that behave bizarrely.

The history of the Skinwalker Ranch is understandably fascinating, but its presence is no less convincing – or, from the right perspective, troubling.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Vice