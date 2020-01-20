Utd goalkeeper Romero escapes car accident unharmed | Sports

Manchester United’s goalkeeper Sergio Romero was featured in images posted on social networks next to the car, which was under a guardrail near United’s training ground in Carrington. – Reuters picture

LONDON, January 20 – Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has reportedly escaped injury after his Lamborghini fell on his way to today’s practice.

The 32-year-old Romero was seen in pictures posted on social networks next to the car, which was stuck under a guardrail on the roadside near United’s training ground in Carrington.

The Manchester Evening News cited a club source on the grounds that Romero was involved in the crash but did not sustain any injuries.

Sky Sports reported that the Argentinian international was even able to participate in normal training today.

Romero signed for United in 2015 but only made 53 appearances because he was largely the second choice behind David de Gea. – AFP