Utd is frustrated with the first four hits, Shaw says Sports

Luke Shaw has announced that the Manchester United stars have been very frustrated at failing to close the gap to the Top 4 in the Premier League.

With Chelsea’s 2-2 draw in fourth place in Leicester yesterday, United had the chance to draw six points behind them.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men slipped to sixth place after a 0-0 draw against the Wolves at Old Trafford later in the day.

The presence of newcomer Bruno Fernandes, who made his debut in midfield, could not inspire United.

When asked what the mood in the locker room was after the game, United defender Shaw said, “To be honest, very, very disappointed, especially with the way the games have been going lately.

“We didn’t collect too many points and today we were very happy, especially because Chelsea lost points.”

“It seems to go on like this. The teams around us are losing points and we are not closing the gap. We suffer from it and had to win today.

“We don’t have a game now and that’s pretty annoying, but we’re taking a little break and we’re looking forward to the big game when we get back.”

United had a hectic winter game schedule and will only have to face fourth-placed rival Chelsea on February 17. In the meantime, there is a warm weather camp in Spain.

“It might be nice to take a break, but on the other hand, as the game went today, I’d rather have a game around the corner so we can fix things up because we need them,” said Shaw.

“But that’s not the case, there is a break. We will regroup, take a little break, but obviously concentrate because it is not the end of the season.

“Look, Chelsea is a huge game and we seem to love playing in it.

“We probably played them in the cups and pretty often.

“We will have a few days off and then train very hard to prepare for this game because we know it will be tough.”

“We want to close the gap and we have to close it.” – AFP