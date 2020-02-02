UTK commander: role of special action unit not similar to Secret Service | Malaysia

On February 2, 2020, members of the Special Action Unit (UTK) are carrying out a rescue operation during a shooting exercise with media practitioners on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the unit in Sungai Buloh. – Bernama pic

SUNGAI BULOH, February 2 – The role of the Special Action Unit (UTK), a tactical unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), cannot be compared to the United States Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the President and his family.

UTK commander Senior Asst Comm Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the unit was not only tasked with protecting government and state leaders, but was also trained to intervene in high-risk dangerous events, including kidnappings in Lahad Datu and confrontation with armed enemies ,

In order to protect the dignitaries and VIPs, the UTK is always ready and ready to face any threats during the service.

“The bloody incident in 2019 with a minister in Indonesia opened the eyes of many to threats that could arise at any time,” he said, referring to the incident in which Indonesia’s security minister Wiranto was stabbed by a man when he got out of his company car.

“Although there have been no serious incidents in Malaysia, unity is always vigilant,” he said in a speech at a media event marking UTK’s 45th anniversary here today.

“There have been no such incidents in Malaysia to date. In 2006, Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad was pepper-sprayed by an unknown attacker after he resigned as Prime Minister.

“That is why we constantly check the level of security so that managers or dignitaries are always safe,” he said.

UTK was founded on January 1, 1975 and was the idea of ​​the then general inspector of the police, Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar, in the fight against the communist uprising at the time.

This is in line with UTK’s trust and responsibility in fighting criminals that threaten national security and peace, and protecting the lives of high-ranking dignitaries at home and abroad.

Previously, more than 50 media professionals took part in a target practice with UTK to strengthen relationships and appreciate the role of the media. – Bernama