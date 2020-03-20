Utopia Falls’ Phillip Lewitski Has a Pet Ideal Close friend That You May possibly Not Assume | 10 Pleasurable Information, Unique, Phillip Lewitski

Get to know Phillip Lewitski with these 10 Fun Information!

The Utopia Falls actor plays Apollo, a quiet and serene natured dreamer, who performs as a mechanic, and brings his musical skills by drumming to the exhibit.

Utopia Falls is a style bending choose on a coming of age tale, where by a group of teenagers in a distant long run colony uncover a forbidden archive of historic, cultural, and musical relics.

With the aid of rap icon Snoop Dogg as the voice of the futuristic Siri, they use the electrical power of audio to ignite adjust in their fact to expose the truth.

We received to know Phillip and learned how several siblings he has, his favored interest, his favored motion picture and why, and even uncovered about his pet hen!

Be positive to capture Phillip Lewitski in the first season of Utopia Falls, streaming now on Hulu.

Click on within for 10 fun facts…

Audio was a massive section of my society and childhood. There was normally new music playing close to the house. I learned how to play the drums, piano, and violin.

I don’t consume espresso.

I adore to vacation. I have been all more than the planet. My subsequent destination is ideally Japan.

I am the 2nd oldest of 8 siblings.

At any time since I was a kid, I have always felt a specific link to horses. When I was a teenager, I identified out that the identify Phillip indicates lover of horses in Greek.

indicates lover of horses in Greek. Anybody who understands me is aware how OCD I am about cleanliness in each individual part of lifestyle.

I’ve experienced 7 cars and trucks so far. I’ve often been very fascinated by them.

My most loved motion picture is Birdman. The do the job done by every single actor in that film is phenomenal and the storyline under no circumstances drops.

I’ve been obsessed with the character Joker my entire existence. When I was a child I made use of to place makeup on and imitate him in the mirror.

I have a chook named Pipette. She arrives everywhere you go with me. She’s my best buddy, my companion, and my most reliable advocate.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB