Utrecht and Rotterdam test on lead water pipes

The city councils of Utrecht and Rotterdam have informed NOS that they intend to test their buildings on lead pipes.

Lead, which is present in drinking water in considerable quantities, is toxic and, according to the World Health Organization, is particularly harmful to young children.

Earlier this week, the city of Amsterdam confirmed that four daycare centers and nine other locations, including Theo Thijssen School, had too high a percentage of lead in their drinking water – despite a ban on lead water pipes since the 1960s.

Now Utrecht has announced that it will review all primary schools and daycare centers built before 1960 and take action if necessary, reports the NOS.

Rotterdam will take stock of all buildings under city administration, including those that will be used by children in the coming months. In November last year, the Rotterdam-Rijnmond health authority informed all schools and kindergartens about the risks of lead in drinking water and about measures that can reduce them.

Amsterdam is testing all of the townhouses starting with a pipe replacement plan, and has advised all schools in buildings before 1960 to use only bottled water.

It is estimated that up to 200,000 old houses in the Netherlands have never had old lead pipes replaced, and the owners were not required to do so despite the health risks. Now, however, the Dutch Health Council has asked for all lines to be removed and advised pregnant women and young children to only drink bottled water. Long-term use of lead in small children is believed to decrease the IQ by 2 to 5 points.

