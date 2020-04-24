Uttarakhand cops register cases against 6-month-old biennial for quarantine breach – News from India

Home / India News / Uttarakhand police register cases against 6-month-old biennial for quarantine violation

The DM also said that a disciplinary process and suspension would be instituted against the Covid-19 court to register a case against children under the Juveline Justice Act. He also requested a report in the case.

Updated: April 24, 2020 12:18 PM IST

Revenue police in Uttarakhand district have reported a case against 51 people, including a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old, for violating house quarantine rules during lockdown.

“An FIR under Juveline Justice cannot be registered for those under the age of 8. In that case, an inquiry will be conducted, ”the Uttarkashi District Judge (DM) informed.

The country is in a lockdown introduced to check for the spread of coronaviruses. Sectors providing basic services are only enabled during the period.

And people can only get out of their homes when it is absolutely necessary and buy basic material.

