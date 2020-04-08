Uttarakhand police began booking Jamaatis hiding from attempted murder – News from India

Two members of the Tabhligi Jamaat – whose headquarters in Delhi have become one of the largest Covid-19 springs in the country – were booked Tuesday in Roorkee and Haridwar on charges of attempted murder. The harsh action was taken by Uttarakhad police after a 24-hour ultimatum to the Jamaican jams to present themselves before the administration to complete the medical examination.

Uttarakhand Police Director General Anil Kumar Raturi posted a video message on Sunday evening asking all Jamaatis to go out of hiding by Monday night and present themselves to the administration for the necessary medical examination and quarantine to check the spread of Covid-19 virus. He warned that Jamaatis would be brought on a charge of attempted murder or a charge of murder in the event that someone becomes infected with a deadly virus due to negligence or dies after being infected.

“After the deadline ended on April 6 in the evening, we found two Jamaatis, each in Roorkee and Haridwar, who were hiding. They were then found based on their call details and released before being booked for attempted murder under Section 307 of the IPC, ”said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law & Order), Uttarakhand Police.

“Once captured, they are now put in institutional quarantine for the necessary medical examination,” Kumar added.

He also said that 180 Jamaatis had presented themselves to management before the 24-hour deadline had expired.

“Of these 180 Jamaatis, a maximum of 151 are from Haridwar, followed by 12 from Nainital, nine from Dehradun and seven from Pauri Garhwal district. All are quarantined and are being screened for possible Covid-19 infection by officials health department, ”Kumar said.

He further said, “Police are monitoring around 300 Jamaatis from Uttarakhand who are in other states to ensure that they do not enter here discreetly and hide. As we have warned, anyone who does so will be booked for attempted murder.”

Uttarakhand police have so far identified 708 members of different jams or congregations – 383 were residents of the state who went to other states and 325 from other states came to Uttarakhand to attend the conferences after March 1st.

Kumar informed that police had also booked four people in Laksar, Haridwar, for “providing shelter to Jamaatis in their home despite warnings given”.

“We have previously booked 41 Jamaatis for trying to discreetly enter the country through jungles along rail lines. We have also booked 44 people for spreading rumors about Covid-19 on social media in the country, “Kumar said.

Of the 31 positive Covid-19 patients in Uttarakhand, 24 are Jamaatis. After a significant number of positive cases among Jamaatis, the administration has restricted the movement of people in certain areas of the state in which they live.

