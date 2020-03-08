UU American Football Federation. Hit the UU women’s rankings for paying women.

% MINIFYHTMLb610a72ebd7bc09059bb484d6c26e4f811%

Carli Lloyd faces Alex Greenwood during United States game against England in SheBelieves Cup

UU American Football Federation. (USSF) says he has offered the women’s national team the same pay for their male counterparts for the games under his control, but claims that women want tournament prizes, like the World Cup, to match their male counterparts. .

The women opposed the USSF account, saying the federation proposed to comply with the rates the men had in their labor agreement that expired in December 2018 and the USSF offer was for only a portion of the women under contract.

2:40 We hear women fighting for equal pay in football

“Since extending this offer, we have made numerous efforts to meet with the WNT to discuss these new options,” USSF President Carlos Corderio wrote in a letter to federation friends and supporters.

“So far, they have repeatedly rejected our invitation to meet on the premise that our proposal does not include Soccer US, agreeing to offset the change in the upcoming FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cup award.”

UU women’s national team players. They are seeking damages for more than $ 66m (50.5m) as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSR, which is scheduled for a trial that will begin May 5 in the US District Court. UU. In Los Angeles.

UU USA Beat Leonas in Game 1

The SheBelieves Cup English defense had the worst possible start, as two quick goals were defeated 2-0 by USA Women in Orlando.

Cordeiro’s letter was published a day before women in the US. UU. Play with Spain in the SheBelieves Cup.

“The USSF card is full of lies and released on the eve of the SheBelieves game, which indicates that it is more important for the USSR to lower the women’s team than to support them on the field,” player spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement.

“The USSF has not offered and never offered the same pay to players.”

FIFA awarded $ 400m ($ 306.5m) in prizes for the 2018 Men’s World Cup, including $ 38m (£ 29m) for the French champion, and $ 30m (£ 23m) for the Women’s World Cup. Last year, including $ 4m ($ 3m) in the United States after the Americans won their second consecutive title.

The governing body of world football has raised the total to $ 440m (337m) for the Men’s World Cup in 2022 and FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed that FIFA double its women’s prize money to $ 60m ( 46 million pounds) by 2023.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposes raising money for Women’s World Cup

FIFA pays rewards to national federations, each of which makes its own deal with its players.

Cordeiro said that the HIF also had the responsibility to invest in national youth teams and other programs, such as the development of players, coaches and judges.

“In fact, there is a significant change in the FIFA World Cup award given to the men’s and women’s championship teams,” Cordeiro wrote.

“However, it is not reasonable or fiscally sound for American Football to fill the gap. This would seriously affect our ability to support our mission and invest in these other critical areas of development.”

Women have a contract of employment covering 2017-21. The men’s deal expired at the end of 2018.

Levison criticized the USSF for requiring the talks to be confidential and then issued a statement with its views on the talks.

“There is no commitment to equal pay,” he said. “The same is the same.”

The USSF has repeatedly emphasized that female national team players have benefits that men do not have, including guaranteed annual salaries, medical and dental insurance, childcare assistance and pregnancy and parental leave.

