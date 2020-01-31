UW-Eau Claire prepares for the corona virus threat

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 / 10:47 CST / Updated: Jan 31, 2020 / 10:48 CST

With the spring semester scheduled to start at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next week, concerns about the coronavirus are growing.

The university emailed students and staff saying it was monitoring potential threats as 165 incoming and current students from China will take courses on campus.

UW-Eau Claire, risk management and security director, Tim Boehn, said they are taking the necessary steps to learn as much as possible about the new virus.

“Our risk management department is exactly what we do. We analyze the risks and threats to our community and then what we have to do. What are the smart things we can do to protect our community? “Said Bohnen.

But Boenen says the specific threat to the campus isn’t a big problem right now.

“We see no higher risk here than anywhere else in the world, and we continue to monitor the situation and speak regularly to Eau Claire County Health.”

The school ensures that all questions the students have are answered correctly.

“County Health was a great partner for us. They advise our student health services on all matters and ensure that we are prepared to have a plan. If the virus has come here, we are ready for it, ”said Boehn.

However, the university believes that the main concern is to create an inclusive environment for all students on campus.

“Our number one in dealing with education,” said Bohnen.

Boehn says they do this by providing the right information.

“There are travelers of all nationalities who are infected with the virus, and it has a lot more to do with where you went and where you were than your origin.”

The UW-Eau Claire Risk Management and Security Department will send another email to the students when the spring semester begins on February 3rd.

The email addresses other concerns and provides information from those results, as well as information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The UW system claims to have assembled a team of experts to compare data from both the State Department of Health and disease control centers.