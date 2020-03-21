Uxbridge and South Ruislip election candidate’s father dies from coronavirus

The dad of a Labour prospect who stood from Boris Johnson in the 2019 Common Election has tragically died from coronavirus.

Ali Milani confirmed the devastating information on social media on Saturday, March 21 in an announcement which also urged other individuals to listen to healthcare suggestions.

Milani stood as Labour’s parliamentary applicant in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, West London, in the election in opposition to Boris Johnson.

The unhappy new follows a previous assertion on Twitter from March 14 which confirmed his father had contracted Covid-19 and that he had been hospitalised in Tehran, Iran.

Milani wrote on Twitter on Saturday: “In the early hours of this morning, my father tragically handed away after owning contracted COVID-19.

“Be sure to hold him in your prayers. This virus is using thousands and thousands all across the earth.

“Remember to ISOLATE and pay attention to healthcare advice!”

He later on included a fund elevating webpage experienced been set-up in honour of father and extra: “A number of good friends have kindly set up a donation web page in my dad’s memory. Remember to give (only if you can) and aid other individuals in will need of urgent support.

“It is only as a result of solidarity, kindness and the energy offered to us by Allah SWT that we will get via.”

Ali Milani was appointed as Labour’s parliamentary applicant in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in September 2019 just after in the beginning starting to be a councillor in 2018.

He stood from Boris Johnson in December 2019 but missing with a 37.6 for every cent in comparison to Johnson’s 52.6 for every cent.

To donate to Mr Milani’s JustGiving page, which is fund boosting for Islamic Reduction, click on below.

