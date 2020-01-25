Uxbridge attack sees man ‘hit on the ground’ and ‘struck in the face while unconscious’

A man was the victim of a dreadful attack at the end of the night in Uxbridge by two men who “jumped” him.

The assault, which occurred on Hillingdon Road outside St Andrew’s Church around 4:30 a.m. on Friday January 24, was seen by a witness who rushed to help the victim after being beaten.

The Good Samaritan described how the victim was chased, “hit on the ground” and then “repeatedly hit in the face while unconscious”.

The injured man bled from the head, while the attackers fled in a dark BMW.

The witness told MyLondon: “I called an ambulance and provided first aid to the victim with my first aid kit.

A bloody handprint at the scene of the attack on Uxbridge

“He was bleeding from the head and woke up later with a concussion when I gave him first aid.”

The victim was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and no arrests were made.

In a Met Police statement, a spokesperson said: “The police were called at 4:38 am on Friday, January 24, after being informed of an attack on Hillingdon Road.

“The officers attended a meeting with a man in his 20s who said he had been attacked by two men.

“He suffered facial injuries, however, these did not change or endanger life.”

