V, BTS Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy congratulate Choi Woo Shik for their victory at the SAG Awards

Friends of Choi Woo Shik reached out to express their support for his historic victory at the SAG Awards!

On January 19 (local time), the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) were held in Los Angeles, California.

“Parasite” made history that night by becoming the first foreign language film to win the exceptional performance of a film cast. Choi Woo Shik was at the event with Bong Joon Ho, Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Gyun, Park So Dam and Lee Jung Eun, and received a standing ovation from the actors present.

V from BTS went to Twitter to share two videos of him and Choi Woo Shik in California. In one, he wrote, “Congratulations, Woo Shik, on the SAG Award.” In another video, he wrote, “It is hard to believe that this person is that person at the awards ceremony.”

Park Seo Joon posted a photo of the award-winning Choi Woo Shik on Instagram (including some fun close-ups on his face) and wrote, “You’re cool, Choi Woo Shik.”

Park Hyung Sik posted a similar photo and wrote, “Choi Woo Shik forever.”

Rapper Peakboy posted the same series of photos as Park Seo Joon and wrote, “Kya, congratulations. Our Woo Shik is so cool. “(Park Seo Joon commented on the post,” Why are you copying me? “)

The BTS Vs, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, Peakboy and Park Hyung Sik (who is currently in the military) are part of a group of friends called “The Wooga Crew” and frequently share photos of their meeting places together.

