Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York say the effect is more like a natural disaster than a traditional financial or economic crisis.

AFP Washington

latest update: April 11, 2020, 8:17 AM IST

The virus has become like a global storm, shutting down most economies at the same time, but some forecasters are optimistic about the prospect of recovery after the worst.

International Monetary Fund President Cristalina Giorgiova called it the worst crisis since the Great Depression a century ago and warned that the damage could be prolonged.

However, private economists stipulate that as soon as people can return to work, they will be firmly back.

With 1.5 million confirmed cases and 100,000 deaths, the virus forced the world’s economies to shut down, leaving 17 million workers in the United States losing their jobs in just three weeks.

“Recessions are gradually evolving over time,” researchers Jason Bram and Richard Ditz said in a blog post Friday.

“Instead, the Coronavirus epidemic suddenly came into play and hit the economy hard in a month.”

They said, and like a storm, it hit the travel and tourism industry for the first time.

But unlike a natural disaster, the authors said the epidemic did not lead to physical devastation, “it may facilitate rapid economic recovery.”

Karen Dinan, a senior US Treasury economist, is looking for a 20 percent drop in the US economy in April and May, which will lead to an 8 percent contraction for the year.

But Dean, who helped produce the semi-annual forecast provided by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, is happier than expected, predicting 7.2 percent of US returns in 2021 last year.

While US officials have expressed hope for a “V-shaped” improvement, private economists are more cautious about the duration and severity of the epidemic, given the rapid and rapid return to growth.

“We’re getting the ‘sign’, not the classic V,” Dinan told reporters, referring to the sharp decline and gradual improvement.

“We have to act slowly, given the opening up of the economy, and we want to make up for the shortcomings,” he said. While acknowledging that many of Patterson’s colleagues disagree with his optimism, he disagrees.

George W. Bush warned the International Monetary Fund that even if the epidemic spreads quickly, despite declining incomes, the global economy will see a decline next year, and “this could get worse.” Gregory Dako is more pessimistic about Oxford’s economy than it was in 2020, and more optimistic than in 2021, predicting 5.9 percent growth next year.

He said that despite the government’s high costs, “job losses will be detrimental, and the virus will return in a U-shaped form after the virus, and it will take 12 to 18 months to fully recover.”

Extensive cash injections to support large companies and small businesses will affect the US government’s financial resources.

But March Treasury data released Friday did not show that effect. In fact, the rate of return is lower than in the same month of 2019, and its receipts are slightly higher.

For the current fiscal year, from October to March, each statistic spent $ 2.35 trillion and $ 1.6 trillion, respectively.

“I can say for sure that we will definitely see a significant impact in April,” a treasury official told reporters. Washington has postponed the April 15 tax filing deadline by three months, and the official says daily tax data has already fallen since the second half of March.