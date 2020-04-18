V will take quick money and hope Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar; Couples who recently had a break-up

A happy couple is sad to break their relationship or split their path, especially when the relationship is long. It’s still easy for us to cope, but when celebrities break up with their partners, their personal problems become public and, for them, more difficult to deal with. They say relationships are like glass, sometimes it’s best to leave them together before trying to hurt yourself.

Here are a look at a few couples who just parted ways…

Counted among television’s most adorable couples, ith skinny riches and Asha Negi have unfortunately gone different ways. Their show met the couple on the set of a sacred relationship, and soon after that they started dating. After nearly seven years of companionship, the couple have now decided to split their path. This news came as a shock to many it was completely unexpected.

Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar, the most recent pair of telly cities, are also reported to have broken up. The couple had been together for about six years and were really strong with each other. Their social media pda is too cute to handle. Not only that, but both have launched joint clothing lines for both men and women. However, the couple have reportedly parted their way recently.

The relationship between Sana and Melvin is probably one of the most controversial in the past. The breakup rumors of the two began last year, though Sanaa recently opened up to their synopsis when she accused Melvin of cheating with several women, saying she was over-empowered and screaming at her. His shocking revelations about Melvin made many headlines and came and went.

The news of the departure of popular TV actors Aamir Ali and Sanjida Sheikh was quite unexpected. The couple had been married for seven long years, but unfortunately the couple recently left it. The reason for their split is not yet known and they have not publicly addressed the news. Interestingly, many reports of the couple welcoming the baby through surrogacy also surfaced on the Internet.

Bigg Boss हो is one of the most controversial seasons. One of the major factors contributing to the controversy was the equation of Rashmi Desai and Arhan Khan. Both were dating for two years, but only one other friend was called for the longest time. At the Bigg Boss house, Arhan Khan’s proposal for Rushdie came after Salman Khan’s big reveal about Arhan’s real identity, creating a lot of drama. Exiting Arhan’s post, Rashmi and Arhan are not in contact.

] Well, it’s not just Rashmi-Arhan. But the complicated relationship between Paras Chhabra and his girlfriend Ashanti Puri was also the talk of the city during Bigg Boss 2. Before entering the house, they were both going strong, however, on the show, Paras talked a lot about his forced relationship with the aspirant, and he wasn’t happy with her. Which astonished the aspirations, and she too did not talk long about their relationship and their hypocrisy. Post the Bigg Boss, the two were out of touch and their relationship ended.

