V8 monsters and V10 sleepers: eight ways to get 300 kW for $ 30,000 – news

The world can swing towards hybrids and electric vehicles these days, but the demand for powerful six-turbo and V8 twin turbochargers is still strong today. And, there are many options for people who want to delve into the cheap genre.

Here we have eight of the best producers of tire shredding noise for sale on Driven – all (well, almost all) for less than $ 30,000.

2009 Mercedes-AMG C63

For many, the first port of call for cheap energy is V8-powered cars, and since New Zealand is generally hungry for American muscle cars, the best thing to come are the bestial offers from AMG .

Here it usually means getting an AMG C63. And if you’re looking for extra nerd points, a station wagon like this is a must.

Listed in Auckland, its 6.2-liter V8 has only 84,500 km on the clock and is equipped with all the luxury trim you would expect such as leather, heated seats, satnav, self-parking, and more again. Click here to verify it.

2009 BMW M3

It is fair that if we reference the C63, a BMW M3 also appeared.

There was a time when $ 30,000 was enough to buy a solid E46 M3. But the values ​​on the car that many M enthusiasts consider the best BMW performance of all time have since skyrocketed, leaving the E92 as the most accessible entry point outside of the E36.

The 4.0-liter V8 S65 produces peak power at 8,300 rpm, and is arguably associated with the best chassis in its class of this period.

Prices on the E92 tend to approach $ 40,000, but this Auckland model – thanks in particular to its kilometers – is rather at $ 27,980. Click here to verify it.

2008 Lexus ISF

When it debuted, the Lexus ISF fell flat with a lot of criticism for not really holding a performance candle to the likes of the Bimmers and Benzes above.

But the weather was good for the ISF, because nowadays, it is considered to be the most mature purchase of the group. This naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 is a lover, and continues to be held in high esteem for being bulletproof, and versions of it are still used today in cars like the GSF.

Shop around and you will find a high kilometer ISF for less than $ 30,000. But any low mileage – like this 73,300 km Bordeaux number listed in Auckland – will require a couple more. Click here to verify it.

2006 Holden VZ HSV Clubsport

For the buyer who likes pies and kangaroos, there is always a slew of Holden and Ford V8s available. It’s a good time to buy one too, as the values ​​are flat at worst after the death of Australian auto production.

For $ 30,000, your best bet is probably a HSV Clubsport generation VZ like this grim black example of $ 24,975 with relatively low kilometers in Auckland.

The VZ Clubsport is equipped with the 6.0-liter V8 LS2 from GM. It is the biggest feather in the VZ cap compared to the similar but older VY Clubsport. Click here to verify it.

2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Now for something completely different.

If European performance is your flavor but you need something to transport kids, the dog, the ATV, the kitchen sink and the service bill checker, then a Porsche Cayenne might be the answer.

The Cayenne has always been a pretty sporty thing to drive compared to the rest of the hot European SUV segment, and the Turbo adds a big dollop of extra power (over 400 kW, to be exact) to the 4.8-liter V8. There are several examples of a facelift under $ 30,000 – like this one – but it’s probably worth spending a few thousand dollars more on this sharp black number with its low number of 63,999 km. Click here to verify it.

2011 Chrysler 300C SRT8

Opposite the spectrum of the luxurious Cayenne Turbo is this large American tank.

There aren’t many Chysler 300Cs in New Zealand, and even fewer of them are the faster SRT8s – which makes this $ 29,995 Wellington-based example one of the most unique ways to burn. 30 thousand. The 6.1-liter V8 Hemi is a legend, developing 317 kW and 569 Nm – enough to reach 100 km / h in about five seconds.

It’s not necessarily the most dynamic sports sedan on the market (it’s built on an old Mercedes-Benz E-Class platform), but it’s Hemi rear-wheel drive and it’s more than enough to be featured on this list. Click here to check it.

2005 BMW M5

Many of these cars are what conservative buyers call… er… risky investments. But none is more risky than this thing.

The BMW M5 E60 is a truly incredible sports sedan – perhaps one of the best ever. Its 5.0-liter V10 produces 373 kW and, more precisely, exceptional noise. A clogged chassis makes it a follow-up more than worthy of the sacred E39.

But while these are great attributes, the E60 M5 also has a reputation for being one of the least reliable cars you can buy used. What makes this recent Japanese import particularly interesting is the strangely low number of 50,000 kilometers. Click here to verify it.

2009 Audi S6

Speaking of large lux barges with V10s, there is also the Audi S6 to consider.

It will not be as efficient as the M5 mentioned above, but it will be more fluid, more luxurious and offer a 320 kW still very respectable from its 5.2 liters. Standard features include Bose audio, heated leather seats, rear view camera, and Quattro all-wheel drive.

This example of low-mileage Auckland is even a decent piece under the budget, at $ 24,980. Click here to verify it.