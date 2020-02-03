VA chief Robert Wilkie dismisses MP James Byrne for “loss of trust”

February 3 (UPI) – Veterans Secretary Robert Wilkie said Monday that he fired deputy secretary James Byrne with immediate effect after losing “confidence” in his abilities.

Wilkie made the announcement about Byrne, which was confirmed by the Senate just five months ago, in a statement. He was confirmed with 81 votes to 11 last September after serving as deputy chairman for more than a year.

Wilkie’s testimony gave no specific indication of what led to Byrne’s dismissal.

“I fired VA Vice Secretary James Byrne because I lost confidence in Mr. Byrne’s ability to perform his duties. This decision is effective immediately,” said Wilkie.

The VA recently came under fire after an in-depth investigation when the agency’s inspector general did not file charges against a representative of the House of Representatives who claimed to have been sexually assaulted at the VA hospital in Washington, DC.

Naval veteran Andrea Goldstein, who was at the center of the investigation, criticized Wilkie Monday and said the secretary attacked Mark Takano in a letter to the Chairman of the House Veterinary Affairs Committee, Mark Takano, for lying about her attack.