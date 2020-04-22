VA protest organizer was seized, threatened, daughter activated her

David Britt, one of the organizers of the Reopen Virginia Rally, told Breitbart News on Wednesday that a local business owner fired him after applying to set up outside his business, although it sparked a lesson. of “horrible calls and texts.”

“I missed a company here that I called to ask if I could set up shops outside their business. She offended me. I got all kinds of horrible calls and texts,” he told Breitbart News, which he just hoped to have a central place to be available to the media.

Someone suggested Britt go to a local coffee shop, so he called the owner, who allegedly “started yelling” that he wanted “people to die and that sort of thing.”

According to Britt, she called him again, and kept shouting, “and then I started getting phone calls and texts from all kinds of people.”

At first he thought the hatred flow came from the press release, but said one of the people who got angry was referring to his friend who owns the cafeteria.

“Fortunately, a couple of the threats that said they were staying out of Richmond and all that kind of stuff and that were threatening didn’t materialize,” he said, adding that the owner put the information on social media at some places “to the left of the center.” “

He added that his daughter, a socialist, now has nothing to do with him during the event.

“Everyone works out of fear, man. They’re terrified,” he said, agreeing that the media has sparked fear.

“It’s constantly a barrier to these things,” he said.

Despite this, Britt said participation in the demonstration was “beyond our expectations”.