VA takes measures to shield veterans from coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — There are much more than 9 million veterans through the country, and hundreds have been examined for the coronavirus so much.

But the 1st veteran to die from the coronavirus in Oregon has lifted some worries.

“For veterans, we are the greatest put for them to go,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said.

But all those with no unexpected emergency desires from the Department of Veterans Affairs — and even guests — are going to have to keep away from VA amenities to avert the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have moved into a full ailment mitigation exertion,” Wilkie mentioned.

Wilkie says the VA is postponing dental appointments, elective surgical procedure, medical doctor visits and far more.

“If they have a liked a person inside of a single of our neighborhood living centers, they are most likely not going to be equipped to see that loved one,” Wilkie said.

Wilkie claims even youthful veterans with the virus really should stay away.

“It’s safer for them to be at home. The older veterans are the types that we are bringing into the system,” Wilkie claimed.

Wilkie has requested $16 billion from Congress to improve telehealth services, improve the VA’s laptop or computer programs, and grow VA facilities for those people influenced by the virus.

“It’s definitely essential that we have the capability to acquire care of our veterans,” Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey said.

Toomey agrees lawmakers will need to act, and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner claims just one veteran has died of the virus in Oregon. Lawmakers and the VA need to have to function speedily.

“I have despatched a letter to Secretary Wilkie making guaranteed that we ramp up our protections of veterans, building guaranteed that we have the funding vital by means of the VA system and the practices in area to address coronavirus,” Gardner said.

Wilkie suggests veterans ought to phone their community VA facility to learn about the new regulations and constraints.

