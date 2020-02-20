[vacant-european-title-on-the-line-for-dubois-vs-joyce-on-april-11]

Ringside 20/02/2020

The presently big heavyweight showdown concerning Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce at the o2 Arena on April 11 – live on BT Activity Box Business – has just got more substantial with information that the vacant European title will also be on the line.

Joyce was originally mandated to fight Marco Huck for the coveted belt in January before the Berlin male succumbed to personal injury.

The pair had been set to battle subsequent the vacating of the belt by Agit Kabayel.

The EBU have now established that Dubois and Joyce, the two mounting stars of the globe heavyweight division, will struggle for the European honour.

The huge collision at the o2 now has the European, WBC Silver and WBO Global, together with the British and Commonwealth titles driving on it.

The last British holder of the EBU belt was Tyson Fury, who defeated prior owner Dereck Chisora at the ExCel Arena in November 2014.

Henry Akinwande, Lennox Lewis, Derek Williams, Frank Bruno, John L Gardner, Joe Bugner and Henry Cooper are among other British fighters to have held the heavyweight belt.

Promoter Frank Warren is delighted with the progress.

“The EBU sanctioning this combat for the vacant title is the cherry on the cake,” explained the Hall of Fame male, who is at the moment in Las Vegas with Tyson Fury.

“They have recognised the magnitude of the battle. The reality that it is among two unbeaten fighters who are the most effective two up and coming heavyweight forces in entire world boxing.

“I am notably happy for Joe supplied that his European shot did not occur in January. Though for Daniel it nicely continues the ‘every belt’ journey we have set him on.

“Daniel vs Joe is a battle that you basically are unable to pay for to miss out on.”



