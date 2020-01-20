Vacation Marketing Considerations

Another energy is in the air during the holidays. People are happy, friends and family connect, and shopping trends change. Instead of blocking your advertising between these trends, events and changes, marketers should work with them to take a clear chance.

The great Christmas season is over and the marketing campaigns around the big events blossomed or failed. Now is the perfect time to think about the Christmas season and find new ways to succeed. The holidays are a great time to differentiate your company and design campaigns with positive emotions. Whether it’s nostalgia or togetherness, use the holidays to connect with your customers and build your brand. Here are some important things to keep in mind for vacation marketing.

Use new opportunities

Different settings create new opportunities and the holidays change the settings. When the celebrations are in full swing, customers experience huge differences in how they perceive the world around them. This leads to a change in the way of looking at things, including products, services and companies.

An extreme example of this is Black Friday in the United States, a day after a major holiday. Customers behave notoriously differently on this day than on other days, flock to the shops and wait in grueling lines to make purchases. This should be the dream of every marketing specialist, since it is usually a matter of course to influence the target market. However, when the holidays are over, sometimes the work is done for them and of course the customer is influenced in one way or another. With this in mind, it is time to use this to our advantage. Use the new perspectives of the customers in their everyday life to market them in a new way.

There are steps that marketers take when creating a campaign, but one of those steps is reduced or deleted during the holidays. With one less obstacle to customer acquisition, it is possible to refocus and redesign creative projects. Perhaps a customer base is more willing to make purchases, or is more cheerful when viewing ads. In any case, creating effective campaigns is much easier. Basically, the holidays are like a rocket fuel case for a marketing campaign. They provide an extra boost for everything related to marketing.

In addition, the holidays offer the teams the opportunity to take on new perspectives in projects and to break away from the usual content. Adapt your themes, styles and tones to the holiday atmosphere that customers experience. One company that does this successfully is Bumkins, a company that sells baby products. During the main holidays, they add various products to their website and create a Christmas gift guide. This will inevitably have a greater impact and possibly change the way your brand is perceived. Depending on the type of campaign you create, your brand may differ from others.

After all, there are new adjustment options with each vacation year. Use your campaign success data to determine what you’ll do the same or different next year. Find and grow the little niches where you won. In this way you will not stumble over a success, but strive for it and achieve it ten times. Keep in mind that your potential new influence can take longer than just a vacation season.

Connect with the audience through content

Content is a great way to use stories to connect with our audience. Throughout the year, we work intensively on new ideas to write amazing stories that customers like. As most marketing teams know, the best stories read more like a story than an advertisement or a sale. The more stories stay true to this idea, the better they will be accepted. With this acceptance comes a better customer loyalty.

It’s not often that a story falls on our lap, but the holidays seem like stories get a lot easier. There are new stories to tell in every season. Current events often dictate vacation games, stories and food. This gives us a basis for our content. We can use popular culture and breaking news or events to create fun vacation stories for everyone.

Traditional stories also provide great content. Companies can even spice it up to modernize it and network it across generations. Browse the archives of various vacation stories to create your own. Remember that the best stories are positive and make readers feel good. Adjust your references accordingly.

Create a new vacation logo and style

Customizing our logos, templates, themes and styles is one of the coolest things we can do on vacation. Immerse your company’s presentation in the holiday spirit by temporarily changing brand logos or jingles. For example, you can have your mascot eat a Christmas cookie or your brand logo with a fun Christmas element. You can also send some unique vacation emails. The possibilities are really endless and give your marketing teams a perfect excuse to completely revamp your website or logo. Above all, these new topics offer your company the opportunity to achieve brand consistency on a large scale.

Keep in mind that these changes should be festive and entertaining. Strive for excitement and comfort with every change. The real nature of marketing is to positively influence people to believe in your brand. If you give your customers a nice vacation theme at the right time, give them a chance to believe in you.

A simple change of logo or topic not only characterizes the humanity and personality of your company, but also gives you your brand identity. Ultimately, customers can see your company as something that has a unique identity.

The humanization of the company creates loyalty between your customers and your brand. This is related to brand consistency, especially if you can provide these new logos and themes for all of your designs. Team members may find that your style guide has the same styles as other documents. Customers may find that your logos are the same from one product or location to the next. This is the perfect way to strengthen your brand overall.

Drive the waves of the vacation to bring excitement and creativity to your marketing campaigns. If you follow trends and pay attention to data, you can make waves yourself!

Cory Schmidt, Head of Marketing, Canto

,