Vacation spots in southern Thailand face difficult times after the outbreak of the corona virus

Chinese tourists pose on a beach in an island in Phang Nga province, Thailand on January 30, 2020. – Reuters pic

PHANG NGA (Thailand), January 31 – The Thai tourist boat company “Love Andaman” faces a bleak February after China banned all outbound group trips this week to stem the outbreak of the corona virus.

China is the largest source of foreign tourists in Thailand, accounting for 28 percent of the 39.8 million visitors last year. China’s ban has made many in the Thai tourism industry concerned about their future.

“I’m a little stressed about it. Yesterday it was the first time in over 10 years that I worked as a tour guide where there were hardly any tourists,” said Amie Hemthanon, a “Love Andaman” guide, yesterday.

“Because China has closed some of its cities, we have had a great success, the (Chinese) tourists are gone and the cancellations continue 100 percent.”

More than 8,100 people are infected worldwide, especially in China, and millions of Chinese are banned as the authorities hurry to curb the spread.

Thailand itself has registered 14 cases of coronavirus, all but one of the Chinese who visit Thailand.

Amie’s company typically operates 21 to 30 boats in the Andaman Sea during peak season, transporting tourists to locations on the coast of Phang Nga Province and Phuket Island.

Only one boat was rented yesterday by a group of Chinese tourists.

“Chinese tourists are so important to our tourism industry. We hope that they can overcome these problems soon, ”said Amie.

The Thai Tourism Authority is expecting 2 million fewer Chinese tourists this year than last year when 11 million arrived.

The Ministry of Tourism estimates that reduced travel from China could result in a loss of 50 billion baht (RM 6.2 billion) in tourism revenue.

Traders in a popular market in Phuket said that almost 80 percent of Chinese tourists have disappeared since the corona virus broke out.

“But we don’t forbid them, we welcome tourists. We protect ourselves by wearing masks to cover our noses. But when they come here, we really welcome them here,” said Tanawan Menthongkam, a jeweler. – Reuters

