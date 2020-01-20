Vacation warning when travel agencies go bankrupt, leaving hundreds of people without tickets

Vacationers are warned of questionable travel agents after hundreds of customers have their plans wiped out or have been executed by a rogue operator.

The Auckland Travel Globe firm went into liquidation this month after months of issuing fake airline tickets and itineraries to its customers. The business owes approximately $ 180,000 to its creditors.

Hundreds have been left out of their pockets – including Auckland’s father Sumeet Randhawa, who lost the $ 2,700 he paid for return flights to Delhi for himself, his wife, and his granddaughter girl.

“I wish I hadn’t used them now,” he said.

The Herald saw the bogus itinerary published which included details like special meals, a flight number and even a request for a bassinet.

Others were stranded abroad, while others were forced to buy last-minute replacement plane tickets.

The revelations have sparked calls for more regulation of the travel industry – and a warning to travelers to use reputable companies and not to choose an agent based only on the cheapest online fares.

Travel Globe is the second company to collapse in as many months, after Travel Guru’s failure in November.

Their customers are estimated to have collectively lost approximately $ 500,000.

Neither agency was a member of the Travel Agents’ Association of New Zealand (Taanz), which guarantees that customers are protected if their booking agent goes bankrupt.

The Herald revealed yesterday that Travel Globe, based in Manurewa, has been providing fake plane tickets and itineraries to its customers for at least six months.

Staff then ignored calls from angry customers who learned from the airlines themselves, sometimes a week before their travel date, that no reservations had been made.

Some have been promised refunds that never took place.

And just a few weeks before director Jujhar Singh, who is a former bankrupt, put the company into liquidation, his wife left his post as director and shareholder

“I lost $ 2,700 on tickets”

Aucklander Sumeet Randhawa was due to leave for Delhi tomorrow with his family.

But he received an email on January 9 saying that Travel Globe was insolvent.

He immediately called Thai Airways and was told that no reservations had been made, although it was “confirmed” by the defunct agency in December.

A false itinerary issued to a customer by Travel Globe Limited.

Randhawa had to borrow an additional $ 3,200 for last-minute emergency flights because the trip was for her father’s retirement.

“It’s very stressful because I work part-time and my wife works part-time.”

Randhawa’s cousin Janmeet said he was also defrauded by Travel Globe when he issued fake tickets for his mother and 2-year-old daughter for a domestic flight to India after a successful flight from New Zealand.

He lost about $ 200 and gave up looking for a refund after months of unanswered calls, deciding that it was not worth pursuing the Administrative Litigation Tribunal.

Janmeet had used the agency without problems before, although others warned him not to use the business because they had lost money.

But he also chose Travel Globe because its prices were about $ 100 to $ 200 cheaper than the other agents he had contacted.

It is understood that Travel Globe operated almost exclusively in the Indian community.

The liquidator “extremely concerned”

Travel Globe liquidator Imran Kamal was appointed on January 8 and said the findings of his initial investigation were “extremely worrying”.

He was trying to get to the bottom of the money, but was having trouble getting more information from the manager.

Kamal believed that hundreds of people could be affected and according to current estimates, the company owed approximately $ 180,000 to the creditors and $ 26,162 to the BNZ bank.

“(They) received the money, they didn’t buy the tickets and they used it for something else,” said the liquidator.

He thought that the industry had to be better regulated so that other companies could not operate like Travel Globe.

Right now, “anyone can set up a travel agency,” and “people just assume things will get done right,” he said.

“If it is regulated, there will be a lot of checks and balances so that this kind of thing does not happen and that the money people pay is put in a trust account.”

Taanz President Brent Thomas said anyone who booked with a member was protected if their booking agent went bankrupt.

He estimated that over 80% of the industry was a member, but said those who were “not being watched in any form”, including some of the big international players online.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Sue Chetwin also wanted better regulation and urged anyone booking a trip to check if their agent was registered with Taanz.

Vacationers must purchase travel insurance at the same time as they reserve their tickets, but Chetwin recommends checking terms and conditions. A bankrupt travel agent was often not included in insurance policies, she said.

Travel Globe in Manurewa went bankrupt, leaving hundreds of people in dire straits. Photo / Google

Meanwhile, the Travel Globe liquidator is also examining Singh’s wife and the company’s other director, Harvinder Kaur, who resigned 16 days before the company went bankrupt.

Official documents show that Kaur and Singh are co-owners of a property and that they have already owned several businesses together.

In 2018, the Employment Relations Authority fined one of Singh’s former businesses for nearly $ 430,000 for operating after a labor inspection investigation.

This revealed that Binde Enterprises owed 75 workers on a vegetable farm in the Bombay Hills nearly $ 210,000 in wages.

Singh was made personally liable for $ 120,000 and, in March of last year, was ordered to pay the remaining $ 70,000 or face a three-month prison sentence and an additional fine of up to ” at $ 40,000.

Singh could not be reached for comment.

Staff from the office of Minister of Trade and Consumer Affairs, Kris Faafoi, said they were aware of the matter but were not available to comment.

.