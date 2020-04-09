Vaccine for Tv and Modi-Trump’s ‘bruised’ friendship

Sandeep Adhwary | The Periods of India

The selected cartoons appeared to start with in other publications, possibly in print or on the internet, or on social media, and are credited correctly.

In today’s highlighted cartoon, Sandeep Adhwaryu jokes we will need vaccination to guard us from the vitriolic information on Tv.

Irshad Kaptaan | Fb

Irshad Kaptan pokes fun at PM Modi and US President Donald Trump’s ‘friendship’ just after Trump threatened to retaliate if India did not export hydroxychloroquine to US. India lifted its partial ban on the drug Tuesday following Trump’s menace.

R Prasad | Poliloquy

R Prasad reminds Indian politicians that there is no gain in communalising Covid-19 outbreak in particular immediately after WHO’s reviews, by invoking Shakespeare.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

Sajith Kumar normally takes a jibe at US President Donald Trump and reminds him in a cheeky way that the virus does not actually treatment who he is.

Hemant Morparia | Bangalore Mirror

Hemant Morparia highlights the velocity bump in world advancement that the pandemic has triggered.

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC Hindi

Kirtish Bhatt would make enjoyment of folks naming their toddlers, born in the course of the pandemic, Covid, Corona and Lockdown.

Sanitary Panels | Forbes India

Sanitary Panels illustrates US President Donald Trump’s self-entitlement.

