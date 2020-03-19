Vainglory Mod Apk (v4.13.0) + Infinite Money + Skills + Obb Data

Hi, Vainglory 5V5 game player if you are looking to download Vainglory (v4.13.0) APK Mod + Unlimited Money + Active Skills + Obb Data, then congratulations on getting to the right page. On this page, we’ll know what the Vainglory 5V5 Android special and Mod Apk version will give you one click Fastest CDN drive connection for easy download Rant Strategy game for Android.

What is the specialty of Vainglory Mod Apk

Vainglory is a video game developed and published by SuperEvil Megacorp for iOS and Android devices. This is a version of the game genre in which two opposing teams of three or five players are fighting to destroy the enemy by controlling the path between the base outlined by TURRETS and AI being protected by controlled enemy organisms. Off the road, players battle for checkpoints to provide resources. With the release of the Android version in July 2015, the game was released for iOS in November 2014, after it was launched for six months.

Join friends or breathtaking reality without playing. Real-time PVP is packed with the global MOBA dragon community, epic heroes and colleagues ready to fight on your behalf. Wanglouri 5V5 from Super Evil Megacorp is the only “uncompromising” MOBA in-mobile solution that provides gamers with better gameplay and strategic depth, the most accurate and fastest control and the best graphics, and the highest refresh rate on the mobile.

Sounds intense? Only if you want it to be. Make your journey fun and comfortable from 5 minutes BRAWL to the full 5V5 war zone experience.

Great features about Vainglory Mod Apk

At SuperEvil, we believe that every phone is a portable next-generation console and that every mobile player is able to play as basic, strategic and artistic in the form of PC players. Experience the most powerful game engine on the forum – and the funniest thing you’ve ever played on your mobile device.

If your current game was sunk for a mobile audience, you’re better off. Never settle for less evil.

Category 5v5 Moba for mobile defining a category

True direct fog of war

Support 120 FPS

A game based on skills and decision making

Macro and rotation strategy

Map with 3 stripes rich in destinations

Free camera

Last hit

Wave control

Lane Teleports

Active items

A complex vision system

Original fantasy characters and narration

This is one of the best multiplayer experiences on mobile. Wrangler is a fully legal MOBA experience that is available at any time in the palm of your hand.

Features of Vainglory 5V5 Mod

Occasional, rated and BRAWL modes

Provides MOBA real-time combat with and against Wanglori Bots or Live Players. Whether you are in the ranking with your guild or just take the time for just five minutes, Wanglori has a game style for you.

37+ Playing heroes and unlockable skins

Master Hero in Different Types and Playstyles. Make unforgettable games as a carrier with high damage. Attack from the shadows as a dangerous jungle Destroy damage and save your friends as first-line captains. While you like to play, there are unique, captivating heroes in Mangalore that you would love – you can play with skin hunting without spending money.

Precise touch input, intuitive joystick controls and E.V.I.L engine designed for mobile devices

Designed specifically for mobile phones, the Wanglouri game engine runs 120 bits per second for team combat. Choose your style of play; Wanglouri is the only MOBA with an intuitive joystick and precise tap control. Our accurate, sub-30mm control provides the necessary feedback and autonomy to win you.

Guilds and teams

Need to play with someone? Wangari’s built-in Guild Finder simplifies the team at your skill level. Create a team to climb into a group position, or enjoy a party with your guild to get more rewards.

Chest and tasks

Every time you play Wanglori, you make progress and collect prey that you can use to unlock your chest, skins and heroic talents. And if you’re lucky, you’ll kill one of the many big jackpots.

World-renowned international mobile esport

See and learn from the pros and enjoy some of the best matches you’ve ever seen – and if you’re the best, then travel the world to compete for a huge prize pool!

Living community

Wrangler is a global community in 14 different languages ​​that appears to support active players.

What’s new in the latest update

== NEW HEROS ==

AMAEL: MENACING MERCENARY THAT RING RULES

== NEW SKIN ==

– DRAGON SLAYER SAW

– TAIZEN BLACKFEATHER

– GLADIATOR AMAEL (RARE)

== SUPER SEASONAL SALES AND MORE ==

– Sizzling savings on chests and keys

– March madness on heroes, skins and talents

– Balance changes and bug fixes

– Weekly rotating game modes!

What the user says about Vainglory Mod Apk Game

1. user-: I have trouble finding any motivation to make every effort in this game. I don’t know when the battle card and sunlight are gone, along with the fact that talent is only used in one mode, which lasts an average of 3 minutes, there’s nothing to build. The thing is, the only reason I spent money on this game was because the battle pass had some value. I am now stuck with this game currency that has zero use or value for me.

2. user-: DEVs are thirsty for money. Now you have to buy everything. Hi SEMC, if you just stick to the old concept and stop adding complicated things in your game. The idea of ​​5v5 was enough, but you added different currencies, game types, collectibles, pings, hats, chest that we can’t even open skins with different colors, but certainly identical. You have lost your efforts by not listening to your customers. Now the game goes downhill. It takes 5 or more minutes to finish, ridiculous!

3. user-: This is the biggest game I’ve ever seen. I played many times and I bought ice credit. I played with my friend, who I promoted to all my friends, because I love this game, but because I promoted my friend. 3 vs 3 is not enough. You should create a new game mode and new maps as 5 vs 5 with a new map. I’ll give you 5 stars, if you update as I wish, and one more, you should add a new hero. Increase the number of heroes and reduce the cost of heroes. Thank you. UPDATE: You did it 🙂

