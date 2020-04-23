Val Kilmer claims that Tom Cruise, a Top Gun star, was “a laser focused on becoming the greatest action hero in film history”

Val Kilmer remembered working with Tom Cruise on the first Top Gun (photo: Getty Images)

Val Kilmer remembered that Tom Cruise has been constantly focused on becoming a big action movie star since he worked on the first Top Gun.

Both actors appeared in the 1986 film by Tony Scott, telling about students at the elite school of fighter pilots.

Tom played the lead role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, while Val played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, starring Anthony Edwards and Kelly McGillis.

The star remembered the fun moments that he and the other “boys on the team” in the cast spent together in San Diego between the shots.

In the excerpt from the book “I’m Your Huckleberry” shared on The Daily Beast, Val reveals that the Mission Impossible star “refrained” from hitting the city with the rest.

“From day one, he focused on one goal: to become the greatest action hero in film history,” he wrote.

Val remembered that Tom focused on being the big star of Getty Images)

“He didn’t sleep at night learning the line; He wakes up stunts every hour. His dedication was admirable. Of course, even more admirable is the fact that he achieved his goal. “

Val added that he “respects and admires” Tom, but that “they come from distant galaxies.”

Continuation of the game Top Gun: Maverick. The star returns in his role over thirty years later, again meeting producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

He told Empire that fans can expect stunts.

“We just started talking and I realized that there are things that we could achieve cinematographically,” he explained.

And I began to get excited about this big challenge: “How do we do it?” So I told Jerry, “I’ll do it if …” which means I’m not going to do it at CGI.

The fast move even meant that the cast soared into space in the F-14 Tomcats to get action sequences with a G-force.

The 57-year-old added: “I said to the studio:” You don’t know how difficult this film will be. ” Nobody has done it yet.

“In this way, the aerial sequence was never shot. To be honest, I don’t know if it will ever be.

