Val Kilmer recalls that he wants to kiss Angelina Jolie and “buy her jet”

Val Kilmer opened up for dates and how it was possible to kiss Angelina Jolie, which, to be honest, we can imagine so many people.

The legend of Top Gun, who recently fought against throat cancer, remembered that she was cast with Ange in 2004 in the movie Alexander after she had made friends with her.

Speaking in his new diary “I’m Your Huckleberry” about an unexpected casting, the 60-year-old actor had so much hope for his romantic scenes with a 44-year-old, because he had long feelings for her.

Val – who played King Philip in Queen Olympia Angelina – wrote: “We have established friendship.

“I was around when my mother Angie (Marcheline Bertrand) was losing her fight against cancer. They lived in her mother’s favorite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie. I happened to stay there alone. It was significant and fatal, effortless and exquisite. “

Val was delighted with Ange (photo: Getty Images)

He remembered Angelina being a single when they were filming, after she had recently split up with her husband Billy Bob Thornton, he added: “I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her a Gulfstream jet and paint her V + J rainbow glory on the trail.

Val continued: “She recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect image of inaccessible stardom and the impossibly elegant maternal instinct.”

The actor admitted that he told director Alexander Oliver Stone that he would have made the movie “only if the king and queen could have flashbacks, it would be difficult for them to fall into each other and storm the castle with passion before they turn against each other,” which is just a small request.

Soon after, Angelina fell in love with Brad Pitt (photo: Getty Images)

Val was “only a half joke,” but the filmmaker “didn’t understand humor.”

Remembering how “intense” Ange was, Val wrote: “When people ask me what Angelina is like, I always say that she is like other women and other stars, but just more.

“More wonderful, more wise. More tragic. More magic. More grounded. Is it worth it Is it worth meeting people who need weeks of effort to understand a little? Yes.’

But when the filming was over, the couple’s short affair ended and Angelina fell in love with her together with Mr. and Mrs. Smith Brad Pitt, with whom she married and had another five children before their separation in 2016.

Val – who has children, Jack (24 years old) and Mercedes (28 years old), with ex-wife Joanne Whalley, and previously also dates Cher and Cindy Crawford – admitted that his most devastating break was the end of his relationship with Daryl Hannah in 2001.

He wrote: “The Lord knows I have suffered from heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all.

“I knew that I would love her with all my heart forever and that love did not lose strength. I am still in love with Daryl.

“When we broke up, I cried every day for half a year.”

