Val Kilmer revealed his new voice after a throat cancer in a new TV interview

We are really sincere Val Kilmer told about the fight against throat cancer. Now it takes a lot of courage to just talk like you used to.

It was one of the most beautiful screen idols of all time, so now its unique baritone voice is unrecognizable. The real Genius star showed him that he has a very strong position on this issue.

As you may recall, Val was previously very secretive about the disease, and it seems that he was rejected even after the stars Michael Douglas He spoke openly about it when he said he was going to get cancer.

In promoting my new memoir, I named your famous Huckleberry after Doc Holliday, a gun fighter at Tombstone in 1994. Chris Connelly Good morning America – in a video on natural safety.

Kilmer was kind from the start, Connelly said.

“I’m better than I heard, but I think it’s great.”

He spoke openly about his illness:

“I got throat cancer, and it healed quickly.”

Val is cancer free today. That was good news. Unfortunately, in order to survive, the movie star had to undergo difficult procedures, including a tube that helps her throat to breathe through her neck. As he explained

“It’s a tracheotomy. It helps me breathe because the glands in my throat are swollen by themselves.”

Doctors saved his life. However, he lost his voice in cancer and the necessary treatment.

Asked what he remembered from his old voice, Val joked:

“I had one!”

He added:

“I didn’t laugh like a bandit,” he said.

Avaach. I’m glad he’s kept his sense of humor all this time.

Val has also not fully insured his career. This year, we’ll see him again on the big screen again in the long-awaited series Top Gun: Maverick, which was postponed from June to December.

What it was like to join Wingman Tom Cruisehe:

“It simply came to our notice then. I was so surprised that Tom was so excited to wear his movie jacket. “

See the grateful Val Kilmer (below) – and listen!

