Val Kilmer indicated that he did not want to appear in the first movie “Top Gun” at first, but requested that he restart.

The actor played Tom “Ice” Kazansky in the 1986 movie with Tom Cruise, but in his new memoir “I Am Your Huckleberry” he admits, “I didn’t want this role. I don’t care for the movie. This story didn’t interest me.

“My agent, who also represented Tom Cruise, basically tortured me, at least meeting Tony Scott, saying he was one of the hottest directors in town.”

Kilmer said he even tried to sabotage the audition by “looking like a fool or a rut.”

“I read the lines indifferently, but on the contrary, I was told that I was involved. I felt more deflated than overpriced,” he explained.

Top Gun went on to become a worldwide box office hire, starring his young cast. It was the third full-length role in Kilmer’s film after “The Secret Film” in 1984! and a real 1985 genius

Decades later, when the sequel starring Tom Cruise was announced, the tables were transformed; Kilmer was initially not prompted to reprise his role as Iceman in “Top Gun: Maverick.” “When temptations sang in the midst of a Motown soul,” we are not too proud to ask, “Kilmer said – and his request worked.

“The producers went for it. The cruise went for it. The cruise couldn’t be cool … Tom and I went up to where we left off. The reunion felt great, “Kilmer said of his role in the upcoming new movie.

In another memoir, Kilmer details his relationship with Cher, including how the singer was with him when he survived tracheitis and chemotherapy sessions after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015.

Last year, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton revealed that he was offered the opportunity to star in the new movie “Top Gun”, but he had to give it up due to scheduling conflicts.