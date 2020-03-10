Valencia 3 – 4 Atalanta – News News Information

Josip Ilicic of Atalanta scored four goals in an impressive individual exhibition to take them to a 4-3 Champions League victory in the last 16, the second game in Valencia, which ended in an 8-4 overall victory , in an Empty Mestalla

Playing in the Champions League for the first time this season, Atalanta’s European adventure continued openly, as Slovenian Ilicic scored twice in each half to lead his team to the quarter-finals.

Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby awarded two penalties in the first half, both converted by Ilicic, on both sides of Kevin Gameiro’s equalizer.

Gameiro headed home for a second and Ferran Torres put Valencia in the night before, but Slovenian Ilicic finished his hat-trick and was then treated to a mind-boggling room when his team reached the quarter-finals.

The stadium on the Spanish side was closed to fans as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, and visitors came from a high-risk area north of Italy.

Image:

Atalanta celebrates his victory at an empty stadium

However, despite fears surrounding the virus, thousands of Valencia fans gathered outside the stadium to welcome their team bus as they tried to cancel out a 4-1 defeat in the first leg.

“Our hearts and souls are always in Mestalla,” a banner said of the empty seats inside.

Valencia started badly, with the unlucky Diakhaby knocking down Ilicic in the second minute and the Slovenes returning from the penalty spot to give the visitors a dream start.

Gameiro jumped on a loose ball and moved to the right spot, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s Serie A team could not be pressed.

Image:

Valencia desperately gets the ball out of the net after Kevin Gameiro’s goal

The Italians came forward two minutes before the break after Diakhaby came into the area to give another penalty, sent by Ilicic.

Remo Freuler slammed a cross over for Atalanta, but Gameiro headed towards Torres center to equalize the night after 51 minutes.

Torres’ electric bottom, recently linked with Barcelona by Spanish media, pressured the hosts to give them some hope, but Ilicic sublime closed the tie with two elegant finishes.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will take place on March 20 at 11am.