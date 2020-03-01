[valencia-get-back-again-to-winning-techniques-with-victory-above-betis]

Valencia’s Spanish midfielder Daniel Parejo celebrates right after scoring for the duration of the Spanish La Liga match with Real Betis at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia February 29, 2020. — AFP pic

MADRID, March 1 — Valencia stopped the rot by securing their to start with get in 6 matches yesterday as Kevin Gameiro and Dani Parejo scored in a two-one victory over Actual Betis.

Gameiro’s curling shot flew in off the write-up at Mestalla right before Parejo extra a late next to give Valencia a much-desired boost in their pursuit of La Liga’s top 4.

Loren Moron fired in a consolation for Betis deep in injuries-time.

Valencia experienced also been disrupted by the spread of coronavirus following a sports journalist covering the staff was confirmed last 7 days to have contracted the disease, prompting the club to cancel all push action right before and immediately after the game.

The result lifts Albert Celades’ aspect to seventh in La Liga though Betis drop to 13th, their possess sticky patch extended to 7 matches without having a get.

Just after staying thrashed four-one by Atalanta to go away them on the brink of getting knocked out of the Champions League very last 16, Valencia ended up crushed 3- by fellow major-four hopefuls True Sociedad previous weekend.

Celades will hope a established general performance in opposition to Betis can kickstart a restoration with winnable online games up future in the league towards Alaves and Levante, with the next leg at property to Atalanta coming in among.

Betis might have taken the guide had the energetic Nabil Fekir taken gain of Parejo giving the ball absent early in his personal box.

Valencia’s Jose Gaya then strike the crossbar with a exertion from length that just about dropped in.

All three aims arrived after half-time. Fekir skimmed the bar just after assembly a lower-back again from Joaquin and then Valencia took the direct, Gameiro pushing the ball into place on the edge of the location right before curling in off the significantly article.

They gave on their own some respiratory house when Parejo was permitted to take a touch and steer in a second, which was wanted, as Moron banged property for Betis from close selection in the 93rd minute.

Spanish La Liga results yesterday

Eibar three (Charles 27, 48, Orellana 84) Levante

Valencia two (Gameiro 60, Parejo 89) Authentic Betis one (Moron 90+3)

Leganes 1 (Carrillo 59) Alaves 1 (Lucas 47)

Granada Celta Vigo

Taking part in right now (GMT)

Sevilla v Osasuna (1100), Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal (1300), Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1500), Authentic Mallorca v Getafe (1730), Genuine Madrid v Barcelona (2000)

Played on Friday

Authentic Sociedad 1 (Januzaj 60) Actual Valladolid — AFP