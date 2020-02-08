Valentine’s Day Cockapoo coffee arrives in London and we can’t wait

Pugs, dachshunds and chihuahuas divide all opinions – are they cute or not?

But there is one breed of dog that could never provoke a shared opinion – the cockapoo.

Fluffy and friendly (and not molted!), The Cocker Spaniel mixed with a poodle is an excellent dog to spend time with, and where it is better placed than in a dedicated cockapoo café.

The Allegory of Shoreditch is transformed for only two days into a paradise for dog owners and lovers, especially because the dog cafe will be themed on Valentine’s Day.

The café will offer brunch and lunch, love-themed cocktails and spritzes, as well as cakes and coffee.

For our furry friends, there are Pawsecco and Champaws on tap, Pupcakes, Doggy Dognut Wall and other crazy concoctions – plus, each dog gets a free pupuccino (no, we don’t know either).

Make sure your cockapoo is at its best and ready to give and receive lots of dog kisses, as there will be a special kiss-me-cam, a love bench, a kiss cabin and more.

If you don’t have a dog, don’t worry, you can always come for cuddles, but your tickets will be a little more expensive.

You can book tickets now at the Pug Cafe, and adult tickets start from £ 10 (dogs are free!).

The dates are February 9 and 23, and you reserve an 80-minute time slot between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

