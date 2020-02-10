Valentine’s Day on the Alexandria grounds looks magical

It’s Valentine’s Day this week. So why not go to The Grounds of Alexandria and be damn extra?

For your instagraming pleasure, The Grounds turns into an aesthetically pleasing pink wonderland to celebrate the most popular, cheesiest day of the year.

A word of warning, this is an extremely exaggerated transformation that has been described as triggering migraines in the P.TV office. But if you’re a simple bitch like me and live for a good moment, this could be the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day / Galentine’s Day.

The entire garden was specially remodeled for this occasion and filled to the brim with an abundance of flowers, feathers and decorations. With a dreamy palette of pastel pink and lilac that looks like a Bubblegum Fairy Fever dream, I can almost guarantee that at least 100 suggestions will take place here this weekend.

If you’re interested in making your best Valentine’s dreams come true, you can experience The Grounds magic until Monday, February 17th (which is good if your partner completely forgets Friday’s Valentine’s Day). However, wake up early because you can only romp around in the bubbles at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Throughout the Valentine’s Day week, The Grounds also offers a limited edition, as well as grammatical menu items, including a dazzling sponge cake for two and a sparkling raspberry gin cocktail.

You can crown the evening with a romantic date in one of The Grounds’ gorgeous restaurants, but you have to be quick because Valentine’s Day is Friday (put a damned reminder in your phone) and it will be going really fast.

Image:

The reasons of Alexandria