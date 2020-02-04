Valentine’s Day stars offer romance by the bottle

Wine consumption in the United States fell slightly in 2019 for the first time in 25 years. However, two categories showed increased sales: sparkling wine and rosé.

Americans love their bubbles and for good reason. We party. We celebrate. We romance. And we spend money on premium sparkling wines.

Valentine’s Day offers the best-selling draws for clean, fresh, tasty asterisks in restaurants and stores. Although the choices are numerous, there are four here that tell a good story, in addition to delivering elegance and quality at different price points. (Note: the general impressions of a tasting panel – five men, three women – who have attended a sparkling wine dinner at my home are shown below.)

This quartet of bubbles offers delicious options for Valentine’s Day toast. Photo Jim Campanini

Gloria Ferrer birthday Cuvee 2011 ($ 45) – This Sonoma winery is one of the most remarkable sparkling wineries in California and earned more than 500 gold medals in its illustrious history. The limited edition “Anniversary” series is marketed as a drink for parties, but tasters said that this fresh, frothy, delicious wine would be a pleasure to drink every day of the week. Estate-grown pinot noir and chardonnay grapes form the vintage blend that matures in the bottle for five years. Persistent ripe fruit – apple, lemon, grapefruit – has a long, dry, satisfying aftertaste. Bottle appearance: A stylish black-gold label accentuates a green-tinted bottle.

Segura Viudas Reserva Heradad ($ 30) – What’s not so great about Spanish Cava? This cuvee of three Spanish white grapes – xarel-lo, macabeo, beadlada – gives a Mediterranean atmosphere of sultry breezes, sparkling sunsets and cheek-to-cheek dances. Made in traditional Champagne style – two fermentations, the second in bottle – Segura Viudas has many bubbles, distinctive citrus tones and a fresh brutish finish. Bottles attractive: it is royal and heavy (4 pounds). A steel replica of the 11th-century ridge of Le Heradad is the centerpiece, while an engraved steel nameplate surrounds the edge.

Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé ($ 99) – The Champagne-house of Laurent-Perrier, founded in 1812, almost went bankrupt during the ravages of the Second World War. Owner Marie Louise Lanson de Nonancourt, who lost her oldest son in a German concentration camp, mortgaged 1000 things hidden in a wall to survive. God bless her courage. Today, Laurent-Perrier is the world’s best-selling champagne brand and nothing is more rosy than its Cuvee Rosé. First made in 1968, this 100% pinot noir performs brilliantly at any quality level. Strawberry-orange properties are plentiful. Small, explosive pearls feed a creamy mousse. A roasted nut comes on the dry finish. Tasters place this high on their vacation list and say that the overall finesse deserved a special occasion. Bottle profession: the elongated shape of a cognac bottle is a bit subdued for Champagne.

Beau Joie Brut Champagne ($ 99) – The home of Bertrand Senecourt in Epernay, France, produces this intriguing newcomer who has become the fashionable star of the NHL’s Las Vegas Knights. The connection? The brand is the brainchild of Jon and Brandis Deitelbaum, co-founders of Toast Spirits LLC, based in Las Vegas. Let’s first go to the ‘bottle appeal’: Beau Joie is packed in an eye-catching, 100% recycled copper packaging that, according to the owners, keeps the Champagne cool without an ice bucket. I tried it and, surprisingly, Beau Joie keeps her outside air much longer than a glass bottle. The design of Brandis Deitelbaum was inspired by bulletproof clothing worn by medieval French knights who protected the kingdom. So if the prince or princess likes good, romantic yarn in your life, here’s the bottle to get their ear. The champagne is also substantial. A foretaste considered it a “real participant” in the senses: straw yellow color, intense green apple-lemon aromas and fresh, citrus-like and spicy flavors. Another said Beau Joie melted in her mouth “like a freshly baked, buttery croissant.”

Read more about wine on the Jim Campanini blog at grapefulyours.live.