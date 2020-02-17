[valentine’s-working-day-massacre:-results-from-walsall-soccer-club]

RINGSIDE 17/02/2020

📷Manjit Narotra

Kane Baker and Liam Davies put in stable displays on Friday as they warmed-up for their impending English Title tilts.

The pair have been joined by a host of local talent on BCB Promotions’ initial display of the yr – St. Valentine’s Day Massacre – at Walsall Soccer Club.

Baker went by means of the gears and boxed well about 6 rounds in opposition to Telford’s Dean Jones. Hunting lean and going his head properly, Baker bossed the contest on his way to a 58-56 points acquire. The likeable Brummie has gained a rematch with Myron Mills for the English Light-weight Title, which is established to just take area at the 2nd Town Suite in Birmingham on Friday, 10th April.

Donnington’s Davies was set by way of his paces by the ever-sport Brett Fidoe in excess of 4 rounds. The 23 year-old experienced to operate all over but his exceptional boxing means guide to a comfortable 39-37 win. He now seems to be established to obstacle Salford’s Mark Leach for the English Bantamweight Title following the BBBoC manufactured him mandatory challenger.

Supporters were being addressed to a late addition to the card as unbeaten Serbian heavyweight, Emir Ahmatovic, was extra to the card at late discover. The 33 year-aged moved to eight- as he breezed past 38 yr-previous Nicaraguan, Walter Palacios. Ahmatovic was just having warmed up when he caught Palacios, a previous opponent of Luis Ortiz, in the 3rd round. Palacios waved himself off right after emotion the power of the Serbian’s electricity.

The card was done by two neighborhood derbies as Birmingham’s Daryl and Walsall’s Kearon Thomas took on Wolverhampton’s Clayton Bricknell and Telford debutant, Ryan Whitehead, respectively.

Pearce commenced gradual towards Bricknell who took centre of the ring early and, irrespective of finishing the contest on the entrance foot, suffered a 39-37 reversal. It was a shut contest. Credit rating to both of those men.

Whitehead started off like a coach against Thomas and, astonishingly, kept up the tempo in the course of. Plainly fighting on the adrenalin of his experienced debut, there was a great deal of will from the Telford man even though Thomas seemed to permit the event – a combat on household soil – get to him a tiny. In the finish Whitehead was awarded a 40-36 get by referee-for-the-evening Chris Dean.

BCB Promotions’ subsequent show will take put at the King’s Hall, Stoke, on Friday, 13th March. Hometown favourite, Nathan Heaney, usually takes on Christian Schembri for the IBO Continental Title.