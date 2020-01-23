Valentino Lazaro: Newcastle reaches an agreement with Inter Milan on the loan agreement for the midfielder

% MINIFYHTMLfc95b0c434920a706eca1111cecf03a911%

Newcastle has reached an agreement with Inter Milan about Valentino Lazaro

Newcastle reached an agreement with Inter Milan on a loan agreement for midfielder Valentino Lazaro.

The Austrian international arrives in Tyneside on Thursday evening to undergo a medical examination the next day.

Lázaro in action for Inter

Bundesliga leaders, RB Leipzig, showed a late interest in the player, but Newcastle seems to have insured its services.

Lazaro arrived in San Siro from Hertha Berlin in the summer, but played only 11 games for the team of Antonio Conte this season.

Newcastle chief commissioner Steve Bruce confirmed that injuries Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett have ruled out the rest of the season

If the agreement is concluded, it will be Newcastle’s second signing of the January transfer period after midfielder Nabil Bentaleb also joined the loaned club earlier this week.

Bruce confirmed earlier this week that Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett will miss the rest of the season due to an injury.

