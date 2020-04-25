Valerie Jarrett, Cecile Richards join the arrest of racism against YWCA coronavirus, voting rights

The YWCA held a virtual town hall on Twitter on Thursday as part of its #standagainstracism campaign, focusing on how the coronavirus has exposed racism in America and those who support it. The city council included former Barack Obama councilor Valerie Jarrett and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards.

The day before the Twitter event, YWCA-associated communicator Sophia Clarke wrote about the campaign in a blog titled, “Unhooded and Exposed: What COVID-19 Reveals about Racism in America.”

The blog said, in part:

It is a shame that the new coronavirus pandemic 2019 has been a model for human behavior. That is, COVID-19 does not discriminate. But between death, severe illness and the depletion of toilet paper, xenophobia and racism have also found their way to remembering the disease. It seems that a formidable opponent would provide an opportunity for unity, trust and, ultimately, love between people. And yet, the disease has also highlighted the systemic injustices of local and global communities.

Wear any type of face coating. It acts like it has the virus. This is the current advice from disease control centers. But wearing a mask is a privilege. Wearing a bandana is bigger.

The cover-ups on the inside often conjure up the image of a robber, a hooligan, a gangster or a criminal. Public images that have been approached by color advertising in the long-running public relations campaign. And yet, in communities of color, where COVID-19 is most difficult due to higher rates of pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity, people are afraid to wear masks. Because? Because of the history of the United States of playing with the lives of people of color. From “hands-up don’t shoot”. From Trayvon Martin, you will go on July 11th and 11th to buy some snacks. From Eric Garner, “I can’t breathe.” Sandra Bland was just trying to drive a car. Because even when he is innocent, unarmed and unmasked, there is a potential threat. Imagine what it’s like to be masked?

Everything is systemic. It is historic. And it has always been life or death.

Although access to city hall required registration and approval, YWCA issued a press release where citations from its affiliates and email voting agenda were found that has found new impetus in the ‘era coronavirus.

“YWCA USA joined its city council for Supermajority, When We All Vote, the United States Women, the National Alliance of Domestic Workers, the Women Electoral League, the National Education Association, the Conference of Leadership on Civil and Human Rights, Black. Women’s Roundtable and the Voto Latino Foundation, “the statement said. “These national leaders of the racial justice and gender equity movement discussed the impact of systemic and structural racism on communities of color and shared strategies and tactics for effective civic engagement amid social distancing.

“When We All Vote is a mission to increase turnout in all elections and close the race and age ballot box by changing the culture around voting,” said Valerie Jarrett, co-president of the United States of America. Woman and chair of the board of When We All Vote, said. “We know our democracy is stronger when we all vote and we must ensure that our elections are fair, safe and accessible to all Americans.”

“During this period of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to address how the lack of access to quality health care, affordable childcare and equal pay affects women, particularly women of color, many of whom are within reach. said Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood and co-founder of Supermajority. “Marginalized women and communities had to fight for the right to vote and this work must continue today.”

“Because COVID-19 demonstrates the terrible weight that systemic and structural racism has on communities of color, the fight for racial justice will require a deeper commitment,” said Virginia Kase, director general of the Women’s Electoral League.

Those who are already in the fight and new allies must step on that moment and defend what is right. Most importantly, you need to listen to those most affected and support their leadership. We must be his human sharks. The Women’s Voters League works with people from communities across the country to ensure that their vote is protected and that each person’s voice is heard at the polls this election season. I am proud to stand in solidarity with the YWCA and the powerful women in charge of the fight against racism.

YWCA also posted tweets during the event.

@coalitionbuildr from The National Coalition of Black Civic Participation that makes a powerful message about the disproportionate number of deaths in the COVID crisis in the black community

– Regina Malveaux (@MalveauxRegina) April 23, 2020

@NEAToday's @BeckyPringle: "Structural racism is the pre-existing condition that was meant to predispose people of color to the most devastating impact of this pandemic."

– YWCA USA (@YWCAUSA) April 23, 2020

This is a great opportunity to hear from such amazing women who empower others in #StandAgainstRacism and #EmpowerWomen

– YWCA Lower Cape Fear (@ywcalcf) April 23, 2020

Valerie Jarrett, new grandmother (!), Leader of @USOWomen, and our next #YWCAInspire lunch speaker, now talks about the importance of voting

– YWCA Seattle Rei | Snohomish (@YWCAworks) April 23, 2020

