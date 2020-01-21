Vale’s former CEO of the 16 accused of murder in the dam disaster in Brazil

Brazilian prosecutors have accused Fabio Schvartsman, the former director of miner Vale, and 15 other people of murder for a dam disaster that killed more than 250 people, according to the indictment document that Reuters saw.

In addition to charges for murder, Vale S.A. and TÜV SÜD, the company responsible for the inspection of the dam, accused of environmental crime.

Prosecutors said the 16 accused persons had worked for Vale or TÜV SÜD, which has its global headquarters in Germany.

The collapse of the dam of Vale residues on January 25, 2019 in the city of Brumadinho was one of the deadliest mining disasters in the world and hit US $ 19 billion of Vale’s market value in one day.

Off-peak shares fell nearly two percent in afternoon trading in Sao Paulo.

In a statement, TÜV SÜD said it cooperated with authorities and could not make further comments on the case, as the investigations were underway.

Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.