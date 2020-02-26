[vallarta-supermarkets-announces-new-meatless-foods-for-lent-period]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vallarta Supermarkets declared their additional menu offerings in a variety of departments for a restricted time.

Customers who rejoice Lent, a 40-day procedure of fasting and sacrifice foremost up to Easter, can appreciate delicious meatless solutions to the common food items they enjoy even when next a Lenten diet regime or looking to decrease their meat use, that is according to Vallarta Supermarkets.

Menu goods these kinds of as a carnitas torta or carne asada tacos can be substituted with Over and above Beef. In accordance to Vallarta Supermarkets, they will offer things like Tortas de Camarón (shrimp patties) as nicely as other seafood solutions these as battered or grilled fish and shrimp in crispy tacos, burritos, tortas and quesadillas.

This new menu will be obtainable all across 50 outlets in the in-keep departments: La Cocina, Cevichería, Pescadería, Get & Go, and the Cremería. It finishes on Apr. 12.