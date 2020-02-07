Valley fire halls honored for helping burn survivors

A parade of fire trucks and engines, escorted by the California Highway Patrol, rolled into the Central Valley on Thursday.

They stopped in seven fire stations in Madera and Fresno counties in a relay for the benefit of burn survivors.

The relay ended at the Fresno Fire Department headquarters and with a final lunch across the street at Chukchansi Park.

At each stop, a check was given to recognize the contributions of each department to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation over the past year.

The Burn Foundation’s mission is to dramatically reduce the number of burns through prevention education and to improve the quality of life for those affected by burns in California.

February 2-8 is National Burn Awareness Week.

To learn more about the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, call (818) 848-0223 or visit http://www.aarbf.org

