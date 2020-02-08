Valley firefighters travel to Australia to fight forest fires

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – As fire fighting efforts continue in Australia, the United States sends in reinforcements – and a local firefighter answers the call.

U.S. Forest Service chief of operations Mark Smith of Oakhurst will join a team of Californian firefighters deployed to New South Wales for a month.

Action News caught up with the firefighter as he took off from Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

“They have a long way to go before they can even rebuild … and that’s what we’re here to do is help,” said Smith.

Smith has been fighting fire with the US Forest Service for over 35 years and is stationed in the Sierra National Forest.

He is ready to meet with the rest of his incident management team in Los Angeles before a 5 p.m. flight.

Although they do not yet know their exact assignment, they will be responsible for developing strategies to gain the upper hand over the fire.

“My job is to see how we will actually fight the fire, how the resources will be deployed and used on the fire,” he said.

Fires in southern Australia have killed at least 33 people since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and burned more than 26 million acres.

Smith said preparation is key.

He said that although their fuel types differ, there are similarities between Australia and the United States that will help them in the exchange of fire.

“They have the same problem, with interior heating and hot flows at sea, and this contributes to promoting much of the fire behavior that we are currently seeing.”

As to why Smith accepted the mission …

“This is what I do. We are fighting the fire for the United States, anywhere in Canada, Mexico. It happens to be Australia this time. I am a firefighter, I was asked to leave. That’s what I’m going to do, “he said.

Smith and the rest of his team will return on March 8.

