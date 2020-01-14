Valley High School offers new and exciting elective courses for special education students

FRENSO, California (KFSN) – For Naomi Garcia, the countdown begins until the sixth period.

“I love dancing and music,” said Garcia. “Dance is my favorite.”

It is at this point that she and other students on the alternative learning path will grab their score or slam shoes for a whole new elective class.

“They’re so excited every day when the sixth period arrives,” says Saima Nunez. “They really want to be in these classes, and it’s something different.”

Staff said they felt there were not enough arts opportunities for their special education students, so they started something new.

“The energy that children bring is so authentic,” says Cynamin Niewell. “And for children who don’t feel like they have to do anything, it brings a whole new joy.”

The peer-to-peer program connects them with general education students like Niewell, a senior from Roosevelt High School who hopes to one day become a specialist teacher.

“As a singer and someone who wants to be in the special education field, I know them better and I see what they like,” said Niewell.

Students can choose to take the choir or type with general education students, giving them the chance to learn a new skill and make new friends.

This is just the beginning. Roosevelt will offer a group course with a similar structure in the coming weeks.

