Valley non-profit for disabled children hit by vandals for 5 consecutive days

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – It has been a tough day for central California cerebral palsy.

“One of the catalytic converters on our buses has been stolen, another gas tank has been drilled, and we have three vehicles, whose gas lines have been cut and of course gas has been stolen”, explains Cher Arambell .

Arambell says the vandals are now forcing them to spend more than $ 5,000 on repairs.

And this is not the first time that the organization has spit money for something like this.

Last July, a surveillance video shows a thief with buckets stealing gas from under the buses in the middle of the day.

“We rush to find vehicles, it makes the task much more difficult for each student,” says Arambell.

Some of these students suffer from autism, trisomy 21 or cerebral palsy.

But their disability does not prevent them from coming here to acquire professional skills, obtain basic care and express their creativity through art.

This is now touched by someone who limits them even more than their disability.

“It is heartbreaking when I write a scholarship that I would like to support a 3D printer for our students … and instead it will have to pay for a new gas tank,” says Arambell.

With little money to spare and not enough space for secure parking, the organization hopes that someone in the community can help them help those in need.

“We would love to partner with a company that could have a safer location for us to put our vehicles on,” says Arambell.

The director of the organization said he had filed police reports for the incidents.

If you want to help the Central California UCP with secure parking, you can contact them on social media or call 559-221-8272.

