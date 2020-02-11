Valley restaurant owners try to stay up to date with the latest trends

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Running a restaurant is more difficult than it seems. When you consider the increase in labor and food costs, most restaurants fail in the first year.

“For every dollar that goes in, we reinvest 95 cents into the business,” said Local Restaurant Association president Chuck Van Fleet. “So if you come in and spend $ 100, it will cost us $ 95 to put it back in the restaurant to make it work.”

Van Fleet says that restaurants operate on thin profit margins as they do today. He owns Vino Grille and Spirits in the northeast of Fresno.

According to him, the state is about to adopt so many new laws and regulations that it hurts small business owners.

“If you come to my restaurant, the first thing you are is that you are greeted by a hostess,” said Van Fleet. “Then you have a waiter who comes and asks if you want a drink, then you can have a passing busser, so when work is currently $ 13 an hour, if you could have three to five less at touching this table, you definitely save $ 50 an hour. “

Van Fleet says the growing trend in the industry is fast food and casual dining, which means you get in and order without the help of a waiter.

“Because the parents say,” Hey, we just went to a baseball game or a tee-ball game. Let’s take the kids to feed them faster than they would come to my restaurant, “said Van Fleet.

Pho-Ever, recently opened in Clovis, counteracts this trend.

Owner Tommy Ngo wanted to provide customers with a full culinary experience with waiters while also offering craft brewing options on the go, which you generally don’t see in other establishments that offer Vietnamese cuisine.

“I didn’t want to have the same beer as my neighbors next door,” said Ngo. “This is the first Pho restaurant in the valley that offers craft beers. I thought about it. Let’s do something different.”

Unique menu items can inspire people to try a restaurant, but the owners say that the growing popularity of food delivery services is just another thing that is reducing their bottom line.

“You have the Doordash and the Postmates and the Uber Eats and the Grubhubs,” said Van Fleet. Those who are there do it, so it’s easier for people instead of going to a restaurant to sit at home and order what everyone wants and have it delivered, so you reduce the number of people entering through the door. “

Experts say a good rule of thumb is that food and labor costs must be less than 30% to run a successful restaurant.

