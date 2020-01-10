Valley Road was closed from January 17th to 20th due to work on I-83 North Bridge in Lower Paxton Twp.

Loading...

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Valley Road in Lower Paxton Township will be closed this weekend depending on the weather, so the contractor can work on Interstate 83, which spans the street.

Valley Road will be closed to through traffic between Progress Avenue and Colonial Road from Friday, January 17, 9:00 p.m. to Monday, January 20, 6:00 a.m. as crews tear down the rest of the northbound I-83 bridge , From the west, Valley Road is blocked at its intersection with Ridgeview Road, so that the Regal Harrisburg Cinema and Shoppes at Susquehanna can be reached via Progress Avenue.

A detour eastbound takes Progress Avenue (USA 22) and Colonial Road back to Valley Road. A westward detour takes you back to Valley Road via Colonial Road, Elmerton Avenue and Progress Avenue.

This work is part of the $ 104,747,344 interstate remodeling contract awarded to JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County. It includes the expansion and reconstruction of a 3.77-mile section of I-83 east of the city of Harrisburg, south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, via Exit 50 for US 22 (Colonial Park / Progress) to Exit 51 for interstate 81.

In daylight, two lanes are maintained in every direction of I-83 throughout the project. PennDOT advises motorists that they may encounter restrictions on the I-83’s single track in both directions during the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This section of I-83 over Valley Road transports an average of more than 84,400 vehicles per day.

In autumn 2018, work began on widening the motorway along the outside of the existing line for the additional lanes to the north and south on I-83, building retaining walls and widening the main bridge structures. The first two thirds of the work will be done outside of the current alignment of the highway with minimal impact on main traffic. The existing lanes in the middle will be rebuilt this year. The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

The structural work of the project includes the exchange and widening of the existing main bridges on Valley Road as well as at three other locations, the widening of the existing culvert on Slotznick Run and the construction of new retaining walls and new soundproof walls in the residential areas.

Source: PennDOT