Valspar cancellations make room for amateurs

Palm Harbor, Florida- No Dustin Johnson.

No Joe Dance Piece.

no problem.

Innisbrook Women’s Golf Association tears Copperhead Course.

“I’ve been playing for 50 years, so at this point I’m playing for fun,” said Kathy Ferreira, a resident of Innisbrook. “I know what to do, but not always.”

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sporting world, the Valspar Championship was all dressed up for nothing. So they decided to open the door to anyone.

“It’s certainly a great pleasure to be able to play the tournament course at Tournament Week, which is great,” said Sissybets of Innisbrook. We all absolutely love it. “

“A very large number of people have a chance to play Copperhead,” said Mike Williams, managing director of Innisbrook.

With professional play blocked, Innisbrook Resort has put together a package that allows golfers to stay in world-class accommodation and play golf on Copperhead Course, home of the Valspar Championship. As a bonus, a portion of the package benefits Tampa Bay charities.

“I definitely have the opportunity to play some of the best conditioned golf courses in the United States,” said Williams.

Copperhead is a course that professionals love to play, it is set up for Valspar, and daily golfers gain personal experience on what professionalism is like I am.

“If the rough exceeds 3 inches, the fairway is pinched and the green rolls fast,” said Williams.

“It’s very challenging, but it’s definitely a treat,” Ferreira said.

During one round, Innisbrook women received professional treatment.

“If I can only play like them now,” Betz said.

At present, Copperhead belongs to amateurs such as Cissy and Cathy, but next year the world’s top golfers will return. And look outside.

“Next year will be the best Valspar ever in Innisbrook,” said Williams. “Everyone has been disappointed to understand that cancellation must take place this year, but everyone is already talking about next year.”

