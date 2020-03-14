Valspar Championship shut down, but silver lining exists

Palm Harbor, Florida- First they took the crowd away.

Then they covered the entire event.

Golf is a quiet game. In fact, you need to be quiet during critical shots. However, silencing the entire Valspar Championship seems cruel.

“Yes, it’s definitely a fundamental punch,” said Vale Spa Tournament Director Tracy West.

The countdown to Walspar ended with three. Just three days after the start of the annual event at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, the PGA canceled all tournaments.

“I’m really sorry for fans who can’t play and enjoy the tournament and not see the world’s best golfers this year,” said West.

The world’s top golfers, including Brooks Kepka, the third-largest player in the world, and Dustin Johnson, fifth, were ready to take part in the Copperhead Course. Promised to play shortly before the PGA official unplugged.

“We really had a really tremendous player field,” West said. “I received comments and calls from them and couldn’t wait to come there, and today there were more calls and texts than they are disappointed.”

Not only are fans and players missing out. The economic impact is the greatest intuition. Each year, Copperhead charities donate millions to local organizations. In total, the event has helped pay over $ 43 million to charities in the Tampa Bay area.

“It will take months to understand all this, but the tour will be here for us,” said West. “And they will come here for our charities and the Tampa Bay area.”

The tournament office was the center of activity on Friday, but for another reason. All boxes of promotional items, bids for caddies will be packed for next year. Usually, the West runs off last minute to check the list. Instead, she is preparing the world’s most colorful PGA tournament next week, not for next year.

“For us, we knew that silver lining was going to be a great tournament,” said West. “The silver lining is that it’s not happening, but we knew there was a great week. Our field was the strongest field ever.

“And saying the silver lining is the player I talked to today, hey, we’re with you and we’re going back in 2021.”

